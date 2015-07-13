UK bank shares lead half hearted relief rally

The emergence of a deal between Eurozone leaders and Greece has encouraged yield-hungry investors back into European stock markets, though once again the moves are […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 13, 2015 5:08 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The emergence of a deal between Eurozone leaders and Greece has encouraged yield-hungry investors back into European stock markets, though once again the moves are more moderate than one might expect without a considered look.

The Eurozone’s broad FTSEurofirst 300 index traded as firmly as 2% higher early in the session before slipping back almost half a percentage point as the reality set in that the unprecedented terms of the agreement to remit an additional €86bn to Greece would still need to be passed in double-quick time by Athens’ Parliament.

PM Tsipras will face questions about the incendiary issue of perceived transference of sovereignty, when he meets Greek lawmakers during debates that are supposed to be concluded no later than Wednesday night—and EUR traders on Monday sold virtually all the single currency’s hard-won ascent from Friday in deference to that.

Still, the ‘yield’ story can only be taken so far, whilst major European indices remain below multi-year April highs.

That tardiness is arguably a function of the source of much of day’s stock market gains—the banking sector.

With the Europe-based banks on the hook, directly or indirectly for much of the €38.7bn in Greek government bonds owed to so-called ‘private investors’, we can expect their shares to be require a much longer run-up to hurdle highs touched in April, judging by the Euro Stoxx Bank Index, even after its 12% advance in the last our sessions.

 

EURO STOXX BANK SECTOR INDEX 13TH JULY 2015

Please click image to enlarge

Similarly, the UK-based FTSE 100 benchmark on Monday managed to close a gap that opened in its daily closing levels a fortnight ago, when Greece called a referendum on a set of almost identical proposals as the one its PM capitulated to late on Sunday.

But UK banks were almost the only blue-chip sector to rally today.

Almost all of Britain’s largest banks—RBS, Barclays, Lloyds and HSBC—are slated to release results in the next 30 days, and caution ahead of these is one of the factors that capped investor enthusiasm.

The largest UK-listed miners, a bigger weight on the FTSE 100 than its banks, were also troubled with pressures elsewhere, with BHP Billiton, and Rio Tinto and Glencore managing to contribute gains of just 0.5%-1.5% by the afternoon.

All in all, the FTSE 100’s ‘relief rally’ rally was quite a considered one, with the most liquid tradable index based on the benchmark able to mend the join to the levels from which it tumbled on Sunday 26th June, but not emphatically.

The fact that the divide coincided with one of the more powerful retracement levels watched by traders increases the stakes further, as it would not be an enormous surprise if further advances were to pause in the medium term, especially with both MACD moving averages pointing lower and below the zero line.

 

FTSE 100 FUTURE DAILY 13TH JULY

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.