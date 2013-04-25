UK avoids a Triple Dip Recession

Data out from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) showed that the UK avoided a Triple Dip recession after seeing growth of 0.3% in the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 25, 2013 10:52 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Data out from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) showed that the UK avoided a Triple Dip recession after seeing growth of 0.3% in the first quarter of this year, beating forecasts of 0.1%.

It must of course be said that this is a preliminary reading and historically, preliminary GDP readings have proved highly volatile and subject to revisions in the second or final readings. Therefore, today’s data should be taken with a pinch of salt.

That said, this reading helps to settle many nerves in both Whitehall and the City of London and gives Osborne some much needed breathing space after the disappointment of yet another credit ratings downgrade just last week from Fitch and warnings for a change of strategy from the IMF.

What this reading does do of course is also apply even less pressure on the Bank of England to increase QE levels. With only 3 out of the 9 committee members voting consecutively for an increase of £25bn in QE, and inflation rising to 2.8%, this reading will likely enable the BoE to elongate their ‘watchful stance’ on the UK data front before deciding when to act on more stimulus. A further contraction in Q1 GDP would have applied even greater pressure on the MPC to ignite the printing presses.

The market reaction to the data was to demand more sterling, which rallied by more than 100 pips against the US dollar to $1.54 as the data gives the pound a ‘double boost’ by the fact that the UK economy is stronger than first thought and it also lessens the chances of more QE in the very near term, which is traditionally negative for sterling.

Equities remained largely unchanged however with the FTSE 100 losing 12 points to trade at 6418. This is no real surprise of course given many of the FTSE 100 blue chip stocks actually rely on profits outside of the UK shores.

For now then, this GDP reading provides a sense of calm after some stormy comments on the UK’s economic recovery path and weak data over recent weeks. But we must wait for the second reading, when the majority of data streams has been included in the GDP reading to confirm that UK growth in Q1 was indeed 0.3%.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.