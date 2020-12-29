Two trades to watch GBPUSD looks beyond 135 WTI gains after US stimulus agreement

Markets are setting out on the front foot after strong gains on Wall Street and a push higher in Asia overnight.
A new US stimulus bill and a Brexit deal are boosting sentiment as markets head towards the new year.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 29, 2020 3:07 AM
Graphic of trading data chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
  • Markets are setting out on the front foot after strong gains on Wall Street and a push higher in Asia overnight. 
  • A new US stimulus bill and a Brexit deal are boosting sentiment as markets head towards the new year.
  • Concerns over rapid growth in covid cases could keep the lid on optimism in Europe.

GBP/USD rebounds after steep losses

GBP/USD experienced heavy selling pressure on Monday, falling around 150 pips from its swing high of 13575 as post Brexit euphoria quickly gave way to concerns over the lack of a service sector agreement with the EU and rising covid chaos in the UK.

Today’s more upbeat mood is pressuring the USD. Demand for the safe haven is lagging as US lawmakers push forward with a covid relief package. GBP/USD picked up from session lows of 1.3430 overnight to just shy of the key psychological level of 1.35.

Signs of dip buying favours GBP/USD bulls, the pair bounced off support at 20 sma and is looking to test resistance at the day’s high of 13495 and 1.35 psychological level. The pair has struggled so far to find acceptance above 1.35. However, a sustained move above 1.35 could see yesterday’s high of 1.3575 back in focus ahead of 1.3625 (high 24th Dec).

On the flip side, immediate support can be seen at 1.3430 (20 SMA &daily low) ahead of 1.34 round number and 1.3350 lower band of the ascending channel. A break below 1.3260 (50 sma) would be seen as a key move by the bears.

Learn more about trading forex



US stimulus agreement boosts WTI demand outlook

Oil is on the rise on expectations of rising oil demand as the US could expand covid relief payments and as Brexit finally offers some stability. 

Whilst markets are trading range-bound owing to thin holiday volume, the prospect of larger stimulus aid is lifting sentiment and future demand expectations.

Near term concerns over the covid variant and tighter lockdown restrictions in the US and Europe could limit gains.

US crude inventory data is due later today. Crude stocks are expected to have fallen by 2.1 million barrels.

An OPEC+ meeting on 4th January also hangs over the market.

WTI shows mild gains and is hovering near session highs of $48 as it keeps the 20 and 50 sma on 4 hour chart as immediate support. Should this support hold a move towards $48.50 and $49 the monthly high could be on the cards, ahead of $50 round number and psychological level.

A break below the 20& 50 sma could open the door to $47, the 100 sma and $46.15 last week’s low, negating the bullish trend. 

Learn more about trading commodities.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500, DJIA, Gold: How 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Have Impacted Stock Markets and Gold
Today 04:37 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 9, 2024
Today 10:50 AM
Can US inflation data make or break the US dollar? The Week Ahead
Today 04:26 AM
S&P 500 taps 5k record, ASX futures to extend bull-flag breakout?
Yesterday 10:16 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY: What 40+ Years of Fed Rate Cuts Tell Us About Trading Forex
Yesterday 06:25 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Index probes 5K - time for correction?
Yesterday 04:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.