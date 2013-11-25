Twitter vs Facebook Twitter outperforms Facebook during first week of trading

Twitter made its much publicised initial public offering on November 7, 2013, almost eighteen months after rival social networking giant Facebook launch its IPO in May 2012. Twitter’s IPO attracted a huge amount of public and market attention, with shares expected to open much higher than the firm’s listed opening price of $26 (which would give it a minimum market valuation of $13.6bn).

Expectations were high and traders weren’t disappointed, with the company closing the first day of trading 73% higher at $44.9 – a far cry from Facebook’s performance on the first day of launch.

But how has Twitter performed when compared to Facebook since its first day of trading? More crucially, how did the two companies stack up in performance during their crucial first week of trading? How have City Index clients traded both Twitter and Facebook during their first week as public companies. Were City Index clients more bullish with Twitter than Facebook?

See the infographic below for information on how Twitter’s IPO stacked up against Facebooks’ in the first crucial week of trading as a listed company.



