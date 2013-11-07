Twitter confirms share price

Shares in Twitter have been priced at $26, it was confirmed by the company yesterday (November 6th).

The New York Stock Exchange will start trading the stocks when it opens later today and many investors are excited about the latest major initial public offering (IPO).

Eden Zoller of consulting firm Ovum explained social media is seen as a "sweet spot", so investors are looking forward to seeing how Twitter performs on the index.

Speaking to BBC News, she said: "It is therefore no surprise that Twitter's IPO is creating so much excitement and is oversubscribed."

Ms Zoller also warned that Twitter has to step up with its IPO if it is to meet with the expectations that are fuelling its valuation – the company is yet to record a profit.

Twitter surprised investors when it announced it would be floating on the New York Stock Exchange rather than the Nasdaq.

All eyes will be on the stock in the coming days to see how Twitter performs on the stock market compared to its social media rival Facebook.

