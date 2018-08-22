Trading cautious with trade talks and Fed minutes in focus

Despite a softer start the FTSE has managed to grind higher into positive territory across the afternoon. However, trading was notably cautious, in line with global markets, as investors digest increased US political risk, whilst looking towards the outcome of US – Sino trade talks and the Fed minutes due later today.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 22, 2018 12:25 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Despite a softer start the FTSE has managed to grind higher into positive territory across the afternoon. However, trading was notably cautious, in line with global markets, as investors digest increased US political risk, whilst looking towards the outcome of US – Sino trade talks and the Fed minutes due later today.

With little in the way of economic data for investors to chew over, traders are showing some nerves in light of the barrage of headlines over guilty former Trump associates. In a double blow, Trump’s campaign chief being convicted of fraud and his former lawyer Michael Cohen pleading guilty, means Trump will certainly be starting to feel the heat. The key point with Cohen is that this is the first time that Trump has himself been implicated. Given the potential gravity of the situation in hand, the US markets were holding up reasonable well, with the S&P flat, whilst the dollar was trading 0.2% lower, back at the 95.00 handle versus a basket of currencies.  

US – Sino trade talks in focus
There are still two major risk events this afternoon which could create some volatility for the US markets. Firstly, the US – China trade talks. Post meeting headlines will be closely watched. Whilst the bar is low, with neither China or the US optimistic that much will come from these trade talks, it would only take an agreement to meet again to satisfy the bulls in the market. Should the two sides fail to even agree to another round of talks then we could expect to see the US indices continue to fall lower and flows into safe haven currencies such as the Yen increase.

FOMC to reverse the dollar’s decline?
Later today the minutes from the FOMC meeting on July 31 – Aug 1 will be released. The minutes could serve to remind investors why the dollar is a good buy. At the meeting in question the Fed, as expected did not raise interest rates, however they gave an upbeat assessment of the economy and remain on the path of continual and gradual rate rises. Whilst the market is pricing in a 94% probability of a rate rise next month, it is currently only pricing in a 64.5% possibility of a rate rise in December. A hawkish set of minutes could encourage the market to lift this probably and boost the dollar back towards 96.


Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.