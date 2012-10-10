Toyota recalls 7 4 million cars

Toyota has recalled 7.4 million cars due to a fault with some of its models’ window switches.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 10, 2012 11:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Toyota has suffered yet another blow as faulty switches have forced the Japanese manufacturer to recall 7.4 million cars.

Since the tsunami and Fukushima nuclear crisis in March 2011, the company has struggled to recover its production output, while an ongoing dispute with China over islands in the East China Sea has significantly damaged its sales in the world's number two economy.

Toyota is recalling Yaris, Corolla and Camry models from all over the world due to the fault, including 1.3 million vehicles in Europe, 2.4 million in the US and 1.4 million in China.

It is the single largest recall since Ford suffered a similar incident in 1996, taking back eight million autos.

The Japanese organisation has apologised and stated there have been no accidents, injuries or deaths connected to the defect.

On the Frankfurt Stock Exchange at 09:20 BTS today (October 10th), Toyota's share price was down to €28.91 – a fall of 1.8 per cent.

Learn all about CFD trading strategies and the stock market at City Index. 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.