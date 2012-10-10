Toyota recalls 7 4 million cars

Toyota has suffered yet another blow as faulty switches have forced the Japanese manufacturer to recall 7.4 million cars.

Since the tsunami and Fukushima nuclear crisis in March 2011, the company has struggled to recover its production output, while an ongoing dispute with China over islands in the East China Sea has significantly damaged its sales in the world's number two economy.

Toyota is recalling Yaris, Corolla and Camry models from all over the world due to the fault, including 1.3 million vehicles in Europe, 2.4 million in the US and 1.4 million in China.

It is the single largest recall since Ford suffered a similar incident in 1996, taking back eight million autos.

The Japanese organisation has apologised and stated there have been no accidents, injuries or deaths connected to the defect.

On the Frankfurt Stock Exchange at 09:20 BTS today (October 10th), Toyota's share price was down to €28.91 – a fall of 1.8 per cent.

