Three year ECB LTRO in focus today

GBP/USD Range: 1.5660 – 1.5684 Support: 1.5550 Resistance: 1.5750 Sterling trades with a positive tone as risk is back in favour although liquidity is at […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 21, 2011 9:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
GBPUSD
GBP/USD
Range: 1.5660 – 1.5684
Support: 1.5550
Resistance: 1.5750

Sterling trades with a positive tone as risk is back in favour although liquidity is at a premium in holiday mode trading. Middle Eastern end of year demand yesterday caught the market short, with the flow triggering stops and model demand. Today we see the release of MPC minutes, with the consensus expecting a 9-0 vote to keep monetary policy and asset purchase levels unchanged. The market will be looking for signs of additional QE.

EURUSD
EUR/USD
Range: 1.3075-1.3127
Support: 1.3045
Resistance: 1.3145

The stronger IFO and a good Spanish auction inspired a solid risk rally that has the market bullish for a 2011 close of 1.3220. The proof in the pudding will no doubt be the take up of the ECB’s 3-year LTRO facility results today, with expectations of a risk positive outcome. 181 banks borrowed 57 billion euros in October, but this month’s estimate is between E400-500 billion as European policy makers do all they can to encourage banks to use the facility. A solid take up will be seen as a positive to risk as this helps balance sheets and encourages sovereign investments.

USDJPY
USD/JPY
Range: 77.76-77.91
Support: 77.30
Resistance: 78.30

USD/JPY edged slightly lower within dull trading as general dollar weakness dominated proceedings, but with EUR/JPY climbing back onto a 102.00 handle, the pair remained supported in the high 77’s. The BoJ left policy unchanged as expected but lowered its economic outlook, saying the recovery had stalled. In a similar vein, Reuters reports that the Japanese government now expects the economy to contract by 0.1% over the fiscal year of 2011/2012, having previously forecast 0.5% growth.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.