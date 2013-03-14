Thomas Cook shares jump after cost cutting measures

Stocks in Thomas Cook rose sharply on Wednesday.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 14, 2013 12:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The share price of Thomas Cook saw a big jump in yesterday's (March 13th) trading on the back of news the holiday company announced a fresh range of cost-cutting measures.

Stocks were up by 15 per cent in the morning session as investors responded strongly to the move from the firm's new chief executive Hannah Green.

She confirmed that she is aiming for a sales growth of at least 3.5 per cent a year by 2015, as well as an operating profit margin of more than five per cent or more by the same deadline.

Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets, told Investment Week: "Announcements of this nature are always good news for shareholders, with share prices benefiting from the prospect of better margins boosting profits growth and thus potentially dividends."

The strong performance of Thomas Cook shares has continued in this morning's trading. At 08:30 GMT, stocks were up by more than five per cent and stood at 105.80.

Learn about the sterling and forex trading at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:06 AM
Crude Oil, Gold Outlook: Peace Deals Favor Oil and Gold Bears
Today 08:29 AM
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.