The key dates for your diary this US company earnings season

It’s that time again when a raft of US corporates report their respective earnings to the market, typically triggering some added share and sector price […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 10, 2013 5:11 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

It’s that time again when a raft of US corporates report their respective earnings to the market, typically triggering some added share and sector price volatility.

The traditional curtain raiser to earnings already happened on Tuesday when Alcoa reported better than expected Q3 numbers to the market. Yet it is when market moving corporates begin to release their respective numbers to the market that things start to get more interesting and this starts with JP Morgan tomorrow.

US earnings season is something to which I always look forward. The volatility it triggers creates short term price volatility and it’s also a timely reminder to re-pay efforts back to the fundamental strength of a company as opposed to a (at times) mis-weighted preference to look at charts.

Apple full-year earnings are on my watch list
This season I will pay strict attention to Apple when they report their earnings on 28th October after the closing bell to US trading. Only recently did the US tech giant announce to the market that sales of its new iPhone 5C and 5S had topped 9mn within just three days of launch – a new record. Yet they also admitted that sales exceeded initial supplies, which is concerning if they have under forecast demand and may hurt their quarterly numbers at a crucial time if not resolved immediately.

The firm also reported that its total revenues for the fourth quarter should be towards the upper end of market expectations, which is $37bn.

So expectations have been raised. Apple now needs to meet them.

Key earnings for your diary
Date Company Reporting EPS Expectations
11th October JP Morgan Q3 $1.21
15th October Yahoo Q3 $0.33
15th October Citigroup Q3 $1.06
15th October Intel Q3 $0.54
16th October Bank of America Q3 $0.18
17th October Google Q3 $10.36
17th October Goldman Sachs Q3 $2.44
18th October General Electric Q3 $0.36
18th October Morgan Stanley Q3 $0.40
28th October Apple Q3 $7.88

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.