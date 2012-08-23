The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.
- After yesterday’s negative European news flow, the Fed’s August minutes last night were dovish, and indicated that further monetary easing is highly likely.
- This morning we see the markets looking positive with the news of possible prospective stimulus measures from the US and China.
- The FTSE is at 5790, up 13 points, the DAX is at 7040, up 17 points with the CAC up 6 points at 3470.
- The positive sentiment is evident as commodity prices including base metals and gold, have rallied.
- No surprise then, to see the biggest risers being mining firms. Fresnillo the pick of the bunch currently trading 4.5% higher at 1595. Randgold Resources, Antofagasta and Vedanta Resources are also amongst the biggest risers. But Kazakhmys are currently 1% down at 696, on warnings that rising costs were impacting their performance.
- Engineering firm IMI are the biggest faller, after reporting in-line first half-year but warned that growth is likely to slow down in the second half. Their shares currently trading lower buy 1.7% at 868.
- A number of important economic data to watch out for today. The most notable ones being the US Initial Jobless Claims at 1.30pm, EUR consumer confidence at 3pm and the US New Home sales at 3pm.
