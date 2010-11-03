The Euro is obviously very much fixated on the FOMC minutes tonight

  EUR/USD Range: 1.3991 – 1.4046 Support: 1.3950 Resistance: 1.4080 The Euro is obviously very much fixated on the FOMC minutes tonight, with the short term direction of […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 3, 2010 3:29 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

 

EURUSD

EUR/USD

Range: 1.3991 – 1.4046
Support: 1.3950
Resistance: 1.4080
The Euro is obviously very much fixated on the FOMC minutes tonight, with the short term direction of the currency very much dependent on the decision made tonight. The pair continues to maintain its ascending channel, which has remained since the end of October. However when the Fed chatter settles, perhaps the market will start to take note of the record highs in Irish yield spreads and reports that the ECB supposedly bought the nation’s debt.

 

GBPUSD

GBP/USD

Range: 1.6010 – 1.6046
Support: 1.5962
Resistance: 1.6105
With a holiday in Japan, the election results coming out in the US and the FED decision on monetary policy later on, most pairs have been confined to tight ranges as investors remain cautious. Cable is no different being confined to a 30 pip range at the time of writing. Yesterday the only data of note was construction activity which hit an 8-month low. Cable traders will have to wait not only for tonight but also for tomorrow and the BoE’s interest rate decision, after these we will get a far better idea of longer time direction of the currency pair.

 

The FOMC Decision

In one of the most widely anticipated FOMC meetings the market consensus is virtually unanimous regarding the Fed’s QE2. Its implementation is taken as given, which shifts talk to “how much”. The range for global asset purchases has been very wide ranging from between $100 billion all the way to $500 billion. Goldman Sachs have even produced a report suggesting that the figure could be in the region of $2 trillion. The large amount of uncertainty is of course what is driving the speculation.
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.