EUR/USD
Range: 1.3290 – 1.3382
Support: 1.3270
Resistance: 1.3440
The Euro finished the day almost exactly where it began, initially rallying on speculation that the Euro Zone could expand funds available in the EFSF. European Central Bank President Trichet called for the region to give “maximum flexibility” to the EFSF. Comments later from a German official killed all Euro optimism. Obviously the vote in Ireland today on whether or not to accept the IMF’s austerity measures will prove crucial. The Euro again has displayed its sensitivity to any sort of news; and reacted accordingly!.
AUD/USD
Range: 1.5713 – 1.5769
Support: 1.5690
Resistance: 1.5830
