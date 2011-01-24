The battleground for cocoa spikes prices

Investors hate uncertainty and it is safe to say that there is a high amount of uncertainty and confusion about exactly what the impact on cocoa exports is going to be after Mr Ouattara’s call to ban exports.

The tactic from the man who is internationally recognised as the Presidential election winner is an attempt to starve cash from incumbent Mr Gbagbo. It is firmly looking like the battle to take over the presidency could be as much a battle to control cocoa exports which incumbent Mr Gbagbo relies on to pay for the army and state workers to maintain his grip on power.

All of this is helping to drive the price of cocoa to a new yearly high and whilst the uncertainty over production and exports continues, this is likely to keep cocoa prices inflated. Traders buying into the rally need to be aware of price dips as any bouts of profit taking could drop prices sharply.

CHART

From time to time, City Index Limited’s (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.