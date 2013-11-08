Tesla shares hit by fire

It is the third recent fire to affect a Tesla model.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 8, 2013 1:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The share price of Tesla fell again yesterday (November 8th) after the latest fire involving one of the company's cars.

Stocks in the firm recently collapsed when founder Elon Musk revealed a battery shortage was affecting production of its vehicles.

The share price of Tesla fell by more than seven per cent on Thursday, following on from the 14 per cent dip recorded on Wednesday.

Tesla stated that the fire – the third to affect one of its cars in recent weeks – was the result of an accident.

Adam Jonas, an analyst with Morgan Stanley, explained the company's reputation could be damaged if US safety regulators launch a formal investigation into the firm's vehicles.

He explained that this "could raise near-term concerns to a higher level in terms of cost, image and production disruption".

Commenting on the falling production this week, Mr Musk explained the situation may not improve until early next year when a new supply deal with Panasonic comes into effect.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.