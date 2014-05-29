Tesco confirms CRE deal

Tesco has joined forces with CRE to create a new food retailer.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 29, 2014 11:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Tesco has formed a partnership with state-run China Resources Enterprise (CRE) in a deal the company says will create the largest food retailer in the Asian country.

CRE already runs 3,000 stores in the Far East nation and these will be in addition to the 131 shops operated by Tesco in China. The terms of the deal state that Tesco will take a 20 per cent stake in the new company, with the remaining 80 per cent controlled by CRE.

Tesco chief executive Philip Clarke said: "We can now combine our strengths to build a profitable multichannel business, offering our customers in China the best of modern retail."

China has a rapidly expanding middle class and retailers such as Tesco are increasingly turning to the country as a way to boost their business and to target a brand new market. Luxury retailers have had particularly strong success in China in the last few years as demand for products such as jewellery has rocketed.

Following the announcement, shares in Tesco have risen slightly this morning. By 08:29 BST on the London Stock Exchange, stocks in the supermarket company were up 0.28 per cent.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.