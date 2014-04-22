City Index Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for the major currency pairs; including, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and AUD/USD, as well as the S&P 500 US equity index.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



Weekly Technical Analysis Outlook – 22.04.14

EUR/USD is in consolidation around its 50-day moving average and appears poised to retest long-term highs near 1.4000.

GBP/USD has established a new long-term high and is on track to target a continuation of the entrenched uptrend towards 1.7000.

USD/JPY continues to trade sideways but has established strong support around 101.00 within an overall bullish trend.

AUD/USD has pulled back slightly after hitting its 0.9400 upside target, but appears poised to continue its recent bullishness towards the 0.9600-0.9650 target.

The S&P 500 US equity index is attempting a recovery from its recent 4% pullback, and is eyeing its record high near 1900 once again.