City Index Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for five major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, and USD/CAD.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



WeeklyOutlook-2015-09-22

EUR/USD has broken down below a short-term support trendline and continues to target further lows.

GBP/USD has dropped below 1.5500 and has a downside target at the 1.5200 price objective.

USD/JPY continues to be pressured by heightened volatility in the equity markets, which could move the currency pair significantly lower.

AUD/USD has pulled back sharply from its key resistance level at 0.7200.

USD/CAD continues to rise towards 1.3400 on a strengthening dollar and low crude oil prices.