Tail Risk will End up Chasing its Tail

Bernanke’s readiness to do more (today or next month) and Draghi’s bond-purchase plan is not only a game-changer, but a sharp blow to “tail risk”, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 13, 2012 3:20 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Bernanke’s readiness to do more (today or next month) and Draghi’s bond-purchase plan is not only a game-changer, but a sharp blow to “tail risk”, and is an added boost to supporting market confidence.

There is as much as 60% chance of QE3 being announced at today’s FOMC decision (12.30pm ET, 5.30pm BST).  Bernanke’s conference follows at 2.15pm ET (7.15pm BST).

Although we do not expect QE3 to be started today (US data and markets do not yet merit immediate stimulus), one argument favouring QE3 today is that Bernanke will use the scheduled press conference to explain the new program, rather than waiting for the October meeting, which has no schedule press conference, and therefore no opportunity to explain any new announcement apart from the statement.

Any QE3 announced today is expected to take the form of purchasing US Treasuries and Agency Mortgage Backed Securities (MBS). It is not clear whether the Fed would specify any amount, and instead may announce an-open ended program.

Watch the third paragraph of the FOMC statement (known as the forward guidance), focusing on the guidance phrase in the final sentence, is likely to be changed from the current sentence: “… warrant exceptionally low levels for the federal funds rate at least through late 2014“, to: “… warrant exceptionally low rates at least 2015.  Such an extension would likely serve as an offset for any disappointment from no QE3 today and will underline the readiness for the Fed to do more if conditions required them.

And so instead of announcing the start of QE3 this week, Bernanke will likely reiterate the Fed’s readiness to undertake more measures QE3 in the event of future deterioration in conditions. The lack of any QE3 on Thursday may lead to temporary pullback in risk currencies (especially AUD, GBP, CAD as well as metals) before a firm rebound (as soon as in late Friday Asia trade) based on the anticipation that QE3 is simply an eventuality and/or optimism that a one-year extension of exceptionally low US rates will keep easy money well injected into an addicted system.

The third blow to the US dollar (apart from Draghi’s Plan & QE3 expectations) is re-emerging warning on Moody’s US credit outlook. Although the warning was based on lack of progress on the US deficit negotiations, it is a rude awakening of the US debt mountain, and the simple fact that the world’s biggest economy has yet to conduct any austerity policies.

Market metrics suggest EUR/USD at 1.32 (key support at 1.2650), GBP/USD at 1.63 (support 1.6020), S&P500 above 1440 (support at 1395) and gold above 1820 (support at 1660) remain the high profile market consequences of the above central bank assessment within the next three to four weeks.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.