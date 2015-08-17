Supermarkets agree higher price for milk

Three supermarkets agree to increase the amount they pay dairy farmers for milk.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 17, 2015 3:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Three of Britain's largest supermarkets have responded to pressure from the dairy industry and raised the price they pay to milk suppliers.

On Thursday (August 13th), Asda said it will raise the amount it pays from Monday – the following day, Morrisons and Aldi made similar announcements.

Recently, the cost of milk has made headlines, as UK farmers warned they could face financial ruin due to the falling price of milk. The price cuts have forced many farmers out of work and protests have included blockading distribution centres and walking cows through supermarkets, reports Reuters.

Decline in demand

The amount farmers are paid for milk has dropped by a quarter year-on-year. This is due to a decline in demand from China and Russia. The ongoing price war between the major grocery chains has also exacerbated the problem.

According to the National Farmers Union (NFU), retailers including Tesco, Marks & Spencer, Waitrose, Sainsbury's and the Co-operative pay farmers a price based on the cost of production, while others including Morrisons, Asda, Aldi and Lidl do not.

Following discussions with farmers' unions, Morrisons agreed to increase the amount it pays to 26 pence per litre from later this month and through the winter.

Aldi said that from August 17th, it will pay processors a minimum of 28 pence per litre for all milk sold in its UK stores. Asda will also begin paying 28 pence per litre from Monday – it said that the cost of paying more for milk will not be passed on to customers and retail prices will remain the same.

Morrisons says it plans to create a new brand of milk called "Morrisons Milk for Farmers". The product will ensure that 10 pence per litre goes directly back to farmers. They say this will give customers the opportunity to show their support for the farmers.

It will also offer a similar initiative for cheese, including a premium cheddar cheese priced at 34 pence per pack above the standard price. This will equate to another 10 pence per litre going back to the dairy farmers who supply the liquid milk.​

On Monday morning, Morrisons shares dropped 1.35 per cent, bringing them to 175.40 pence at 11:30 BST.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.