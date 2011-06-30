Successful vote on the Greek austerity package in the Greek Parliament

After the successful vote on the Greek austerity package in the Greek Parliament yesterday, attention could start to turn to the issue of high US […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 30, 2011 3:42 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

After the successful vote on the Greek austerity package in the Greek Parliament yesterday, attention could start to turn to the issue of high US debt and the likely ratings uncertainty should the US fail to raise its debt ceiling.

USDJPY
USD/JPY
Range: 80.31 – 80.87
Support: 79.55
Resistance: 81.20
The market has been extremely dull and range-bound of late. However, with the market now turning its attention to the US and the scenario of a ratings downgrade if the debt ceiling can’t be raised (unlikely outcome), along with the positive risk environment from Greece, means traders could see an opportunity to buy into a weaker dollar, with Japanese exporters selling this pair for month-end rebalancing.
EURUSD
EUR/USD
Range: 1.4429 – 1.4519
Support: 1.4345
Resistance: 1.4600
The Greek Parliament yesterday approved the MTFS with a 155-138 majority, which the market believes will be enough to secure the E12 billion payment from the IMF/EU next month even if today’s ‘implementation bill gets the thumbs down’. Although that scenario seems unlikely, with every MP to announce their vote then state their reasons for this vote, we can expect a long winded vote and extreme volatility can be assured. Technically Euro is breaking above the $1.4500 resistance. With market focus now turning to the US debt ceiling having to be raised to avoid a rating agency downgrade, coupled with the fact that the ECB are in a ‘strong vigilance mode’ and are expected to hike rates in July, traders are seeing rationale it seems in buying EUR/USDdips, although headline news will still dominate.

GBPUSD
GBP/USD
Range: 1.6050 – 1.6174
Support: 1.6000
Resistance 1.6180

 

Sterling has benefited over the last 24 hours on the better ‘risk on environment‘ as developments in Greece took on a positive tone following the successful vote on the new austerity measures yesterday, which had been expected throughout the week. Sterling has however lagged the Euro rally, hence the move towards the May high of 0.9045 in EUR/GBP. With no UK data out today, GBP could be dragged around by the risk environment and month-end rebalancing flows but traders are keeping an eye on the May high in EUR/GBP for a potential break trade.
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.