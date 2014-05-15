Strong growth posted by Japanese economy

The Japanese economy grew 1.5 per cent in Q1.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 15, 2014 12:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan's economy grew by 1.5 per cent in the first three months of the year, beating expectations, according to the release of new official data.

The Asian nation revealed that between January and March, GDP was up by 1.5 per cent, which is significantly above the one per cent prediction many industry commentators had suggested.

One of the reasons behind the strong rise in the Japanese economy at the start of the year was a rush in consumer spending, prompted by the introduction of a new sales tax that came into force on April 1st.

"Japan's economy expanded rapidly ahead of the sales tax hike, but is set to slump thereafter," Marcel Thieliant, Japan economist at Capital Economics, told BBC News.

"Looking ahead, the economy will certainly contract in the second quarter of the year, as consumers rein in spending after the tax hike, and residential investment is set to plunge."

Spending up

Consumer spending was up by more than two per cent over the course of the quarter, perhaps indicating that the sales tax did have a pronounced impact on GDP between January and March.

Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe has implemented a wide range of policies designed to boost the economic growth of the Asian nation, with many commentators dubbing his plan Abenomics.

Bill Adams, senior international economist for PNC Financial Services Group, predicted that the second quarter will now see a contraction in the Japanese economy as it shrinks back from the strong gain posted in the first three months of the year.

"Japan's imports continued to grow faster than exports in the first quarter, as they have in each of the preceding two quarters," he said.

"Abenomics has boosted Japanese import demand more than the weaker yen is boosting Japan's exports."

A weak yen is typically good news for major exporters that are based in Japan, with some of the country's biggest companies benefiting in the last 12 months as a result of the currency's value against global rivals such as the US dollar.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.