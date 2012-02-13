Stocks rally on Greek deal relief

Stock markets across the board started the week higher as Greece finally approved austerity measures to ensure the funds it needs to avoid a default. […]


Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 13, 2012 4:35 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Stock markets across the board started the week higher as Greece finally approved austerity measures to ensure the funds it needs to avoid a default. Due to a lack of other financial data the FTSE remained positive riding high on the Greek news throughout the course of the day

Whilst Greece’s Parliament voted 199 to 74 to pass the austerity package into law, protestors filled the streets and clashed with police in Athens. Although the tough measures have been passed, plenty could still go wrong as Greece tries to find an economic equilibrium between austerity and growth. Traders need to remain alert for further speed bumps down the road to recovery.

On the whole however, we have seen investors cheer at the positive news and this has seen the banking sector take off here in Europe, with Lloyds comfortably filling the position of top gainer on the FTSE 100, closing higher by over 3%. This was a welcomed rally considering that the banking sector was off by over 30% in 2011 as investors were concerned that the debt crisis could potentially initiate another credit crisis.

The mining sector was also showing signs of cheer as Eurasian, Anglo American and Evraz all displayed gains of over 2.2%. Investor risk appetite has improved following the successful Greek parliament vote and investors have been looking to add riskier heavy weight positions to their portfolio. In addition to this, the miners have been boosted by further mergers and acquisition talk, this time surrounding Canadian metal and Coal Miner Teck Resources is rumoured to be building a stake in Australia’s third largest iron ore producer, Fortescue Metal Group. FTSE mid-cap firm, Kenmare resources was also trading over 6% higher at one point following vague takeover rumours.

The rise in M&A talk, which disappointed investors last year with a lack of traction, is a welcome sign for the longevity of the positive start to trading in 2012. Should M&A talk continue and deliver some firm takeovers, it could lift broader investor morale as a sign of confidence that companies are seeking to grow through acquisitions at a time of faltering economic growth and this could give stocks a further fillip to push higher.

Continuing on this theme, shares in Cable and Wireless Worldwide charged higher by a staggering 44% today after Vodafone the world’s largest mobile operator said it was considering a $1.1 billion offer for the fixed line network company. Although this is only at review stage, the news has been a massive boost for Cable & Wireless Worldwide shareholders, who have seen their shares decrease in value by over 75% over the last 12 months. It is also worth noting that they will be reporting on Thursday so we would expect this story to stay in focus as the week progresses.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.