Stocks gain on ECB pledge and US growth Figures

European markets erased earlier losses and climbed steadily higher after midday on Friday thanks to a newspaper report that the European Central Bank is preparing […]


Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 27, 2012 6:45 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

European markets erased earlier losses and climbed steadily higher after midday on Friday thanks to a newspaper report that the European Central Bank is preparing to buy Spanish and Italian government debt and better than expected US growth.

Any initial sell off was soon reversed adding to the strong rally from the previous session, which saw the FTSE close up 1.4%.Heading into the close today the FTSE had added a further 0.88%, the DAX over 1% and the CAC 1.9%.

The jump in the markets yesterday was thanks to ECB President Draghi pledging “to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro”. Today, the European stock markets rallied strongly as the statement from Draghi seemed to be supported by a report in French newspaper that the European Central Bank and Eurozone governments are preparing to buy Spanish and Italian debt.

As more details emerged as to the manner with which the ECB intended to carry out its plan, scepticism over the pledge from Draghi has faded. Investors showed their confidence in the plan by buying into Spanish and Italian debt bringing the 10 year government bond interest rates down 14 basis points for Italy to 5.92% and 23 basis points for Spain to 6.67%, providing a much welcomed breathing space for the respective Governments.

However there is a possibility that this is just another knee jerk reaction from investors who are desperate for some positive news for the Eurozone. On further digestion and analyses of the plan it may become obvious that there are still many hurdles to overcome. Sentiment from the German Bundesbank this morning to state that ‘buying bonds would set the wrong incentive and that giving the bailout fund a banking license would be fatal and prohibited by European Treaties’ is an example of just how difficult Draghi will find it to turn rhetoric into action.

Across the Atlantic US GDP grew at 1.5% quarterly annualised pace in quarter 2, slightly better than expected but expectation had been downwardly revised several times throughout the quarter. The slack economy and falling fuel prices kept inflation steady and therefore has given the Federal Reserve more room for another round of stimulus should it be deemed necessary. Investors constantly speculating if and or when QE3 will arrive will see these figures as another green light and this further supported the rally in the markets.

Companies continued to reported earnings thick and fast and Barclays delighted shareholders by reporting a stronger than expected set of earnings. The bank, continually under PR fire for the libor manipulation scandal, reported pre tax profits had increased 13% to £4.2bn for the first half of the year, beating forecasts of £3.8bn. That was enough to lift the banks share prices over 4% straight to the top of the FTSE leader board.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.