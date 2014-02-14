Sterling at fresh 3 year highs eyes more gains

Sterling hits 3-year highs against the US dollar at 1.6743 as markets anticipate the Bank of England to be the first central bank in the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 14, 2014 5:42 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Sterling hits 3-year highs against the US dollar at 1.6743 as markets anticipate the Bank of England to be the first central bank in the G10 most likely to raise interest rates.

No tapering, no hawkishness, but simply hiking benchmark rates from 0.50%, is seen in Q1 2015 at the latest.

GBP strongest currency over the past 12 months

This is not just a story of the past week or prior month, but of the past 12 months. Thus, since February 14 of last year, GBP has been the best performing currency against all major 11 currencies , +8% vs. USD, +6% vs EUR, +16% vs JPY and +20% vs. AUD.

The theme of consistent upside surprise in economic data has become as familiar as the frequent notion that poor 2012 performance was no great challenge to beat.

Sterling’s stellar performance is especially highlighted by the fact that receding inflation towards the BoE’s 2.0% target has emerged alongside a persistent decline in unemployment –also towards the BoE’s threshold for considering higher interest rates. And despite slowing inflation, 2 year and 10 year gilt yields have now stood above their US counterparts for over 6 months.

Unlike in the case of the US where high bond yields are usually viewed with suspicion relative to the strength of the overall economy, rising UK yields are seen as an actual prerequisite to cool any potential bubbles in housing.

Cable turns wireless?

GBP/USD has risen 6% above its 200-week moving average, which is the highest positive cross-over since November 2007. The chart below shows that the highest cross-over above the 200-WMA average were in November 2007 and December 2004 at 13% and 21% respectively.

Both periods coincided with the end of tightening cycles.

With the current deviation at merely 6% above the 200-WMA, it would be safe to surmise that another 4-7% increase in GBP/USD may be within historical trends?

An additional 4% rise would imply a 10% deviation at $1.74, which the highest since October 2008.

Whether the improvement in UK fundamentals ceases to be a case of base comparisons and more of a reflection of outright economic expansion will be monitored by the bond market and the unemployment rate.

And if the Federal Reserve reaches for the “pause” button in its tapering next month, then cable could well turn into wireless.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.