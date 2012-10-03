Standard Chartered accused of hiding 250bn worth of Iranian transactions

The global banking scandal engulfed Standard Chartered Bank on Monday after the New York State regulator accused the global bank of scheming with Iran to […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 3, 2012 1:41 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The global banking scandal engulfed Standard Chartered Bank on Monday after the New York State regulator accused the global bank of scheming with Iran to conduct and hide $250bn worth of transactions, reaping millions of dollars worth of fees in the process.

In an enforcement filing made by the NY State Regulator, it accused Deloitte & Touche of allegedly intentionally omitting details to help aid the bank in its deception and threatened to revoke the banks license unless Standard Chartered can explain its findings.

The allegations made by the NY State Regulator leave a dark cloud of uncertainty over the bank, in a similar fashion to that of which the Libor and money laundering scandals made on Barclays and HSBC respectively.

This is yet another PR disaster for the global banking community after the Libor and money laundering scandals. It poses an imminent threat to the branding of Standard Chartered, typically seen a bank with one of the highest reputations, and its ability to conduct business in the heart of the US financial district, New York.

With the news breaking very late, Standard Chartered banks shares closed down by 6% thanks to volumes in the closing auction. The banks shares are likely to see volatility tomorrow when the shares reopen for trading and investors gauge the likely details and effects of this allegation.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.