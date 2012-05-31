Spanish yields close the danger 7 level with today s highlight the ADP

EUR/USD Range: 1.2358-1.2398 Support: 1.2320 Resistance: 1.2550 Another eventful day for the single currency. – ECB President Draghi releases his annual report of the European […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 31, 2012 9:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD
Range: 1.2358-1.2398
Support: 1.2320
Resistance: 1.2550

Another eventful day for the single currency.
- ECB President Draghi releases his annual report of the European Systematic Risk Board, which is part of the EFSF and responsible for the macro-prudential oversight of the EU’s financial system.
- EU holds its annual Economic Forum.
- Ireland holding referendum on fiscal pact.
Technically the Euro RSI’s point to a very oversold market but with Spanish yields approaching the danger 7% bailout level you can’t argue the with the fundamentals.

GBP/USD
Range: 1.5463 – 1.5486
Support: 1.5400
Resistance: 1.5560

Sterling broke supports yesterday as the risk trade continues to trade under pressure with the main beneficiary in the last 24 hours being the JPY as investors unwind high yielding carry trades. Overnight the UK GFK consumer confidence number for May came in at -29, slightly better than the forecast of -32. No UK data today so expect GBP fortunes to be dominated by risk.
USD/JPY
Range: 78.71-79.13
Support: 78.30
Resistance: 79.30

The JPY strengthened across the board with month end rebalancing in USD/JPY , AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY , GBP/JPY all adding to a bid JPY with market speculation that exporters could come to the market as they have missed the opportunity to sell above 80.00. This afternoon the ADP report will be released with the market looking for an early gauge of tomorrows all important US jobs report where at the moment consensus is for a rise in NFP’s to 150k. The Chicago PMI is also released today with the index consensus being for a rise to 57.3.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.