S&P500 takes a breather following FOMC

SP500 takes a breather following FOMC

This morning’s FOMC meeting came and went with no major surprises. The Feds policy rate was left unchanged at the 0% - 0.25% range and was projected to remain there until 2022. Fed Chair Powell commented he was “not even thinking about raising rates” and that the pace of asset purchases would continue “at least at the current pace” over the coming months.

June 11, 2020 2:40 AM
Close-up of market chart

Despite the Feds dovish message of ongoing highly accommodative support that saw the NASDAQ close the session at fresh all-time highs, a far more cautious tone has emerged during the Asian time zone. Risk assets across the board are under pressure including the S&P 500 futures contract, is currently trading at 3154 down -1.00% while the Australian equity market, the ASX200 is down over 3.00%.

When asked by a colleague this morning if the broader risk market rally had finally hit a wall, my reply was I tend to tread warily after FOMC meetings. Often a spike in volatility follows the FOMC meeting as markets digest the implications of the Feds message for individual asset classes and sectors.

An example of this - the Feds forward guidance of 0% interest rates until 2022 does not bode well for bank earnings. This is best illustrated by the share price of the “Big Four” Aussie banks that have fallen harder than the broader market today, trading down between 4% and 6%.

Returning to the subject of the S&P500. After the very strong run higher that followed the break above 3000 highlighted in this article here today’s pullback is viewed as countertrend or part of a correction. It is not viewed as the start of a reversal.

In this context, buyers are expected to emerge on dips initially back towards the March highs, 3130/20 area, before more meaningful support 3070/60 that comes from the trendline from the March 2174 low. In this instance, a clear stop loss on longs would be offered on a daily close below the aforementioned trendline support.

S&P500 takes a breather following FOMC

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 11th of June 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold weekly forecast: Powell pivot to power fresh record highs?
Today 12:00 PM
Can Bitcoin and Ether Break Overhead Resistance? Cryptoasset Weekly Update (July 13 2024)
Today 07:00 AM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises as banks kick off Q2 earnings season
Yesterday 02:22 PM
EURUSD, DXY Analysis: Rate Cut Bets vs Stretched Momentum Indicators
Yesterday 10:38 AM
A busy week awaits, despite US data taking a back seat: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 01:32 AM
Australian dollar has nothing to do with tech stocks, so why should it track them?
July 11, 2024 11:31 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.