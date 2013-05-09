South Korean shares end higher after the central bank unexpectedly cuts interest rates

- After a steep rise in the European stocks that was seen to have taken the key index to multi-year highs, this morning the European […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 9, 2013 12:50 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The video cannot be shown at the moment. Please try again later.

- After a steep rise in the European stocks that was seen to have taken the key index to multi-year highs, this morning the European stocks market moved into the blue following small losses after Chinese data showed inflation rose more than expected in April, stoking fears the government will withhold more easing measures. Britain’s FTSE 100 is seen opening down 0.1%, France’s CAC 40 dropped 1.18% and Germany’s DAX 30 fell 0.27%.

- Chinese stocks retreat, prompting a pullback in most other regional markets after data showing consumer prices rose more than expected. South Korean shares end higher after the central bank unexpectedly cuts interest rates. Toyota shares are seen up on results.

- Shares of credit checking colossus Experian are the tip of the spear for advancers on the benchmark index on Thursday. The company has delivered full year results showing sales growth across all its global markets, with Latin and North America leading the way. Total group revenue came in at 4.7bn dollars.

- Shares of BG Group PLC added 1.7%, after a broker upgrade, while Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. lost 1.6% after reporting earnings.

- On a more downbeat note, shares of Standard Chartered PLC fell 1.6%; after J.P. Morgan Cazenove cut the bank to neutral from overweight a day after the company reported a drop in first quarter profit.

- Among other notable movers in London, shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC fell 2.16%.

- Looking at the economic date the European Central Bank, Publishes the Monthly Report at 9:00 this morning. Over in UK at 9:30 the GBP Manufacturing Production is released, followed by the Bank of England Rate Decision at 12pm. We will see the USD Initial Jobless Claims at 13:30 and later at 15:00 the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) Gross Domestic Product Estimate will be released.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.