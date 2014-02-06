Sony shares drop on loss news

Sony has announced a loss in its latest results.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 6, 2014 10:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The share price of Sony has fallen today (February 6th), following the company's announcement in its latest financial results that it has made a loss.

Sony previously forecast that it would make a considerable profit for 2013, but the firm stated that it now expects to report a full-year loss of 110 billion yen (£665 million).

Forecasts for its financial year to the end of March were downwardly revised by the company despite it reporting a profit of 27 billion yen for the final quarter of last year.

A favourable exchange rate was highlighted by the firm as one of the reasons for its improved performance in the last three months. When the yen is weak compared to other major global currencies such as the dollar, this helps exporters in Asia such as Sony.

Credit rating cut

Moody's reduced the Japanese firm's credit rating to junk status last month and stated that it expected earnings from Sony's core businesses to face "significant" downward pressure. The firm's TV and PC businesses were both highlighted as areas of concern by the agency, which stated that Sony faced "intense" global competition from rival companies in these sectors.

Stocks in the company fell by 1.24 per cent on the New York Stock Exchange as a result of its latest financial forecast, in which the firm stated that it will try to sell its Vaio PC business.

PC sales have been plummeting in recent years as members of the public instead look to use smartphones and tablet computers, which have caught the imagination of individuals due to their excellent portability.

Many of the world's biggest TV manufacturers have also been struggling with this area of their business in recent weeks, with Sony indicating it is planning to cut back on this part of the company. Instead, the firm could look to focus on innovations such as its latest games console, the PlayStation 4, which was released in the autumn.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.