Sony forecasts 1 3bn losses due to mobile business woes

Electronics giant Sony has revealed its annual loss may be much larger than anticipated.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 17, 2014 4:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japanese electronics giant Sony has revealed its annual loss may be four times larger than what it anticipated in its previous earning forecast.

Sony's chief executive officer, Kazuo Hirai, also announced the company would cut 15 per cent of the staff in its mobile division, which is struggling against giants such as Samsung Electronics and Apple.

Sales of high-end mobile device from Sony, Xperia, suffered from the absence of agreements with operators in the USmarket, where the smartphone is only available from the fourth operator T-Mobile US.

The company also unveiled a further downward revision of its earnings forecast, with the firm now expecting a full-year loss of 230 billion yen (£1.3 billion) compared with a previous estimate of 50 billion yen.

In addition, Sony will not pay a dividend this year, for the first time since listing in 1958.

In a statement, Sony said its latest plan had been "modified to address the significant change in the market and competitive environment of the mobile business."

This is the sixth profit warning from the company, which made the announcement after Japanese stock markets had closed.

Sony blamed the “competitive environment” of the mobile business and said a strategy review was needed to reduce “risk and volatility”, adding that it would adopt a new strategy aiming to reduce risk and deliver stable profits rather than focusing mainly on sales growth.

Analysts expect Kazuo Hirai, chief executive, to launch new measures including streamlining of product line-up and a change in geographical focus at a news conference later today (September 17th), the Financial Times reports.

Over the past five years Sony’s shares have lost 23.8 per cent of their value. They fell 1.8 per cent in Tokyo today.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.