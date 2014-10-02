Silver price falls to 4 year low

The price of silver has dropped below $17 for the first time in four years.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 2, 2014 12:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The price of silver has dropped to a four-year low falling 19.3 per cent in the third quarter of 2014.

Value of the precious metal declined below the $17 (£10.40) mark for the first time since 2010 after it was impacted by expectation of higher US interest rates. This move helped to strengthen the US dollar and provided the biggest quarterly rise since the second quarter of 2013 for the price of silver.

The US dollar has been a key factor in the fluctuating price of silver with the currency's index (DXY) reaching a four-year high of 86.21 on Monday (September 29th). It represented 11 weeks of gains, the longest sustained rate of growth since 1971. The Federal Reserve is now expected to raise interest rates on the back of positive US economic data.

However, this resurgence in the US' economy has placed a burden on silver. Futures of silver do look more promising with December's price due to rise by three cents to $17 on the COMEX in New York. It was only a brief boost for the precious metal after it closed on Tuesday (September 30th) at its lowest level since February 2010, InVezz reports.

More positive news was the immediate delivery of silver had increased by 0.34 per cent to $17.01 as of 08:56 BST on Wednesday. This was an improvement on drops to $16.85, recorded earlier in the week. Spot silver was also 3.4 per cent below the 200-day simple moving average of $19.893.

While silver dropped in price, gold has performed much better. The price of gold for December delivery scored a 0.3 per cent increase to $1,215.50 a troy ounce on the COMEX. It was a more positive performance following the metal's recent sharp decline.

Find out about commodities trading and learn CFD strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.