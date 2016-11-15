Shop prices pause keeps cap on sterling for now

Sterling’s extension on Tuesday of the down leg that commenced on Monday (cable traded down 77 pips and verged on $1.24 at the time of writing) was largely a reaction to softer than expected CPI.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 15, 2016 12:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Questioning of Bank of England Governor Carney and other UK rate setters by The Treasury Committee largely covered ground which, from a markets point of view, was already well trodden.

 

Whilst broadly interesting, the discussion did nothing to negate bearish perceptions of the U.K.’s latest inflation update which saw a widening divergence between consumer and factory prices.

 

Sterling’s extension of the down leg that commenced on Monday (cable traded down 77 pips and verged on $1.24 at the time of writing) was largely a reaction to softer than expected CPI.

 

The headline +0.9% year-to-year print, when +1.1% was forecast is being read as tilt towards the more dovish view of the inflationary outlook among the BoE’s MPC.

 

As ever, we need to remember that one counter-trend reading is of only marginal importance in itself.

 

Nevertheless, the extension of the pound’s softer performance this week is rational in view of the rapid snap-back in implied probability of a Federal Reserve rate rise by 25 basis points and slightly reduced odds for anti-inflationary U.K. tightening.

 

As for the figures themselves, on the consumer side, continued artefacts from the summer’s economic and political mayhem can’t be ruled out.

 

However, stronger than forecast producer prices can’t be downplayed in the same way, with such eye-catching records as October’s 12.2% input price acceleration, the biggest annual increase since 2011.

 

The tone of questions at the Inflation Hearings, if not their content, was charged with commensurate anxiety, partly to do with the uncontrolled influx of inflation itself.

 

The rate of factory gate price rises underlines how difficult it is to predict when retailers and stockists will have to release the lid on wholesale price pressure and, in turn, what the consumer impact and reaction will be.

 

Eventually, price rises will inevitably be bullish for the pound, but Tuesday’s inflation snapshot confirms ambivalence and uncertainty in the outlook for prices, even if the lag is keeping a cap on sterling, for now.

 

  • From a technical point of view, our hope that sterling against the dollar would break out of the short-term descending flag in effect since the end of last week has turned out to be misplaced for now
  • So long as cable continues within the sharply descending range, in all probability, GBP/USD will be on course for another visit to early November support zone $1.2349-$1.2373
  • We assume the chances of support holding improve or deteriorate depending on how long the rate remains in the declining range mentioned above
  • Early warning that cable’s down leg is deepening well be found beyond Tuesday’s $1.2388 low and, subsequently, approach to lows on the day after the U.S. election ($1.2365-$1.2367)

 

HOURLY CHART: GBP/USD

gbpusd-hourly-1229gmt-15112016

Please click image to enlarge

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.