The shockingly bad ADP employment report and ISM data out of the US has forced traders to immediately downgrade their expectations for Friday’s non farm payrolls. The US Dollar has seen a revisal of interest with traders looking to downsize risk ahead of the jobs number on Friday in case it also shocks to the downside.

Gold Range: 1,542.90 – 1,546.40 Support: 1,541.00 Resistance: 1,553.70 Spot Gold and Silver both closed firmer on Monday as safe-haven demand continues to bolster the metals following weak US economic data at the end of last week. Gold closed last night at 1,544.70 after an intraday high of 1,553.70 with silver finishing at 36.80 after afternoon highs of 37.30. Asian markets have seen sideways trade with the metals confined to 1542.50-1545.80, and 36.53-94 Gold has support at 1,541.10 and 1,524.10 with resistance at 1,553.70 and 1,575.45. Silver support is at 36.37 and 35.10 with resistance at 37.30 and 38.45. Gold still holds at these levels with safe – haven demand

EUR/USD Range: 1.4564 – 1.4648 Support: 1.4560 Resistance: 1.4657 Euro-dollar closed in NY at 1.4566, off session lows of 1.4557, seen after market reacted to Juncker comments that he sees the euro as overvalued, as well as downbeat comments concerning the Greece bailout. Rate opened into Asia around 1.4575 and was pushed up to 1.4600 on reported retail demand, but offers placed at 1.4600 countered the early move, only to take the rate to lows of 1.4564. Recovery came into play and eventually a break 1.4600 pushed the rate to 1.4616. Offers reported in place at 1.4655/60. Stops noted between 1.4665/70. Demand remains toward 1.4560, more into 1.4550 with stops placed between 1.4550/40.