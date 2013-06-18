Sharp launches huge new television in Europe

Sharp has claimed it is selling the largest television in Europe after bringing its new 90-in model to the market for the first time.

The manufacturer has offered the same size in the US for around a year, but the release of the Aquos LC-90LE757 is the biggest in Europe by some distance.

LG's 84-in display was the largest before the European release of the Aquos LC-90LE757, which owners will need to sit at least 3.5 metres away from to appreciate the picture.

"In the States people have bigger houses and bigger rooms, so large TVs represent a larger proportion of the marketplace," GfK's Nigel Catlow told the BBC.

He explained televisions have been getting thinner in recent years and this has freed up more space in living rooms all over the world.

According to data released by the Consumer Electronics Association, eight per cent of all TVs sold in the US feature screens 60-in or larger.

The share price of Sharp currently stands at 3.39, a slight fall on the start of the day's trading.

