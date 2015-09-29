Seat also hit by diesel emissions scandal

The carmaker said 700,000 vehicles are fitted with a ‘cheat’ emissions software.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 29, 2015 5:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Spanish carmaker Seat is now embroiled in the diesel emissions scandal after admitting that about 700,000 of its cars are fitted with a software able to cheat US tests. It has suspended the sale and delivery of all new vehicles that contain the software.

A spokesman said today (September 29th) that Seat is currently trying to work out how many affected cars were sold in each national market, adding that the company will contact owners so their cars can undergo tests.

It will also set up a search engine on its website to allow customers to find out if their vehicles are affected.

Volkswagen Group, Seat's parent company, says 11 million of its cars are affected, including five million Volkswagen-branded cars, 2.1 million Audis, 1.2 million Skodas and 1.8 million Vans.

VW share price tumbles

The German group share price has plummeted since the scandal emerged last week. It has lost 35 per cent of its market value since last Monday.

Martin Winterkorn resigned on Friday from his role as a chief executive of the group. In a statement, he said he was shocked by recent events, adding that although he did not believe he had done anything wrong, his departure was for the good of the company.

Volkswagen is the world's biggest carmaker, but it has admitted to deceiving US regulators during exhaust emissions tests. A device was installed in the vehicles that would give more favourable test results – allowing its diesel cars to produce up to 40 times more pollution than normally permitted. 

The company has set aside €6.5 billion (£4.7 billion) to cover associated costs.

In Brussels, European Union Industry Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska was scheduled to meet today with Volkswagen brand chief Herbert Diess.

"We expect Volkswagen to explain the situation," said EU spokesman Ricardo Cardoso. "The Commission wants facts and wants to get to the bottom of this."

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.