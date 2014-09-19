Scotland still a winner

Sterling trades stronger this morning following a solid ‘no’ outcome to the Scottish referendum, as was predicted by the bookmakers. A turnout rate of 85% […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 19, 2014 10:51 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Sterling trades stronger this morning following a solid ‘no’ outcome to the Scottish referendum, as was predicted by the bookmakers. A turnout rate of 85% was extremely impressive for any election in the modern world. The first big signal that the separatists were in for a tough night came as early as 10.30pm as the latest YouGov poll, taken over the course of Thursday, showed the ’no’ vote leading with 54%. The first official results came in around 1.30am from the district of Clackmannanshire which showed the same result as the YouGov poll at 54% in favour of ‘no’. This took cable above 1.65, and although the City of Glasgow voted ‘yes’, the margin wasn’t enough to turn the tide. My personal view is that Scotland can thank Rupert Murdoch and his YouGov poll, which 3 weeks ago revealed a 52% lead for the ‘yes’ campaign, subsequently sending the pound crashing and politicians heading north with an open cheque book. The majority outcome should finally put this debate to bed as Scotland now finalises the bill, due at the end of October, which will give them more independence. This bill will give Scotland greater power in regards to income tax, housing benefits, inheritance tax, capital gains, VAT and NHS funding, as the pound’s fortunes will return to the BoE interest rate path and economic picture.

USD/JPY traded just shy of 109.50 overnight as Japanese Health Minister Shiozaki suggested that the GPIF is considering an earlier time line to reallocate its investment portfolio. The Government downgraded its forecast on the Japanese economy suggesting that the BoJ will need to assist further in stimulating the economy. PM Abe said he was watching the effects of the sales tax increase on the economy before deciding his next move. BoJ Governor Kuroda and his deputy Iwata both dismissed the current level of the JPY suggesting the weakening JPY reflected the different directions monetary policy was taking in the US and Japan.

The data calendar remains light as a sleep deprived London focuses on Canadian CPI and US leading indicators.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.2835-1.2800-1.2755  | Resistance 1.2945-1.2985-1.3040

 

USD/JPY

Supports 108.85-108.40-108.15 Resistance 109.45-109.90-110.00

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6420-1.6390-1.6330  Resistance 1.6525-1.6580-1.6625

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.