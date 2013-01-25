Samsung shares slide as firm warns of smartphone slowdown

Shares in Samsung have fallen on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange this morning (January 25th), as the South Korean company warns its future growth could be held back by increasing competition in the smartphone market.

This is in spite of the fact the technology giant reported record quarterly profits up by 76 per cent on the back of demand for its popular Galaxy model. Analysts claim 63 million of these phones were sold in the fourth quarter of last year.

Samsung said it anticipates the strongest growth in the future for the sector will come in the market for low-cost handsets.

"In the first quarter, demand for smartphones in developed countries is expected to decelerate, while their emerging counterparts will see their markets escalate with the introduction of more affordable smartphones," the company explained, adding that a bigger demand for tablets and PCs will be recorded.

At 09:20 GMT, Samsung shares fell by 2.7 per cent to €491.35 per unit.

