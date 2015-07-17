Samsung shareholders approve 8bn Samsung C amp T merger

The merger is a blow to US hedge fund Elliott Associates, which vehemently opposed it.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 17, 2015 3:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Samsung group is to take over construction company Samsung C&T in an $8 billion (£5.1 billion) merger of two Samsung affiliates, considered one of South Korea's most controversial mergers.

The world’s largest smartphone manufacturer was given approval by shareholders of Samsung C&T today (July 17th). The firm will be taken over by holding company Cheil Industries, which is part of the Samsung group.

The merger is opposed by some of Samsung C&T's shareholders, led by US hedge fund Elliott Associates, which filed several unsuccessful lawsuits to stop the merger from going ahead, arguing that it would undervalue the company's stock.

However, the move will help Samsung's founding family consolidate control of the conglomerate, especially as the business empire's patriarch Lee Kun-hee has been in hospital since May 2014 and his son Lee Jae-yong is to take a bigger leadership role, the BBC reports.

Shares in Samsung C&T tumble

The merger will give Mr Lee a direct 16.5 per cent stake in the merged entity, which will retain the Samsung C&T name and re-list on September 15th. 

Shares in Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries fell 10.4 per cent and 7.7 per cent respectively after the merger was approved.

The announcement comes after Samsung forecast operating profits of 6.9 trillion won ($3.9 billion), down four per cent from the same quarter last year. It said sales declined eight per cent to 48 trillion won.

Analysts put the blame on Samsung’s flagship smartphone series, the Galaxy S6, with the regular S6 didn’t selling as well as expected. Meanwhile, the S6 Edge proved hard to manufacture, with Samsung struggling to keep up with demand.

“The failure to manage the initial shipment for the Galaxy S6 series is the primary reason” for disappointing sales, Lee Ka-keun, an analyst at KB Securities, told the AP. Samsung said it is bringing on a third plant to boost production.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.