Sainsbury s beats expectations whilst Tesco still faces hurdles

Both Sainsbury’s and Tesco reported their respective earnings this morning to somewhat mixed reactions in the market but the story still holds true that Sainsbury’s […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 3, 2012 10:35 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Both Sainsbury’s and Tesco reported their respective earnings this morning to somewhat mixed reactions in the market but the story still holds true that Sainsbury’s continues to outperform its rivals.

After a shocking profit warning issued by Tesco’s in January which triggered a double digit percentage slump in the firm’s shares prices, Tesco announced a radical re-focus towards the UK alongside a £1bn investment aimed at re-establishing its dominance in the UK market. Today’s half year earnings report shows that whilst that turnaround still has a long way to go yet, there are some small signs of tentative optimism.

Tesco returns to sales growth
Tesco reported profits before tax of £1.8bn, a drop of 8.5% whilst group trading profits fell 10% to £1.6bn, broadly in line with expectations. Sales rose 0.1% compared to a fall in sales in the last two quarters of 1.5% and 1.6%.

Looking plainly at the numbers, it’s not a great report from Tesco, but when adding the broader context of the challenges they have faced in the last six months, it’s an ok set of half year results.

The return to sales growth is pleasing but does show that Tesco still has some way to go yet to catch up on its major competitors.

Compare that to q2 sales growth of 1.9% reported this morning at Sainsbury’s, which was much stronger than the 1.4% growth expected and also marked a 31st consecutive quarter of sales growth, which is a remarkable achievement. Sainsbury’s said today that it was well positioned for the Christmas period, but there is a fairly visible question mark on whether Tesco can say the same thing at this point. On the other side of the coin however lies Morrison’s, who last month reported a decline in like for like sales of 0.9%, so there is a fairly wide spread of performance for the UK’s major retailers. Of course we need to add Asda into the mix here as the UK’s second largest retailer behind Tesco, with Sainsbury’s in third place.

Make no mistake however, Tesco are making inroads and this will inevitably be pleasing but the speed of the turnaround will take time and shareholders will need some patience. Undoubtedly the success at Sainsbury’s is making life all the more difficult for Tesco too, particularly as Tesco have been seen to talking up their recovery in recent months. We also know that Tesco recorded their biggest ever week of sales outside of Christmas in the summer as shoppers flocked to Tesco in the run up to the jubilee holiday. So this also perhaps raised the bar of expectations ahead of today’s results and as such, has also weighed on Tesco’s share prices as a result.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.