Sainsbury 8217 s profits outperform Tesco

Sainsbury’s profits are higher, outperforming main rival Tesco.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 14, 2012 9:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Sainsbury's profits have outperformed major rival Tesco, with the third-largest supermarket in the UK beating forecasts with a 5.4 per cent climb in first-half profits.

The group has enjoyed 31 quarters in a row of underlying sales growth, while Tesco posted a 12.4 per cent profit drop in October, the first in more than two decades for the industry leader.

Sainsbury's sales including VAT and fuel jumped to £13.36 billion in the six months to the end of September and reported strong growth in both its convenience stores and online operations.

Indeed, the supermarket's digital offering expanded at a rate of more than 20 per cent over this period, with orders for groceries exceeding 165,000 a week, while its convenience outlets are growing by up to two stores a week.

At 08:45 GMT today (November 14th), Sainsbury's shares on the London Stock Exchange were 1.6 per cent lower to 341.60p per share, slipping from the 52-week zenith of 361.10p reached in October.

Learn all about CFD trading strategies and major individual shares at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.