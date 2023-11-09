Russell 2000 spooked by Powell’s skeptical comments

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
Today 7:44 PM
Research
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

The Russell 2000 again led market declines, off 1.2%, in a sell-off triggered by Fed Chair Powell’s skeptical comments on rate cuts. Bond yields reversed recent declines, with 2- and 10-year bonds adding close to ten basis points to 5.01% and 4.63%, respectively. The dollar index rallied 0.3% to 105.9. Oil was up 1.1% to $76.1.

Bottom line: Risk-off.

TODAY’S MAJOR NEWS

Skeptical Powell stops the rate cut rally

The recent eight-day rally in stocks, the longest in two years, motivated by hopes for early interest rate reductions, was halted moments after Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell spoke at an International Monetary Fund event in Washington today.  The Fed will not be misled by "a few months of good data,” he said. Powell added that “if it becomes appropriate to tighten policy further, we will not hesitate to do so," adding, “we will continue to move carefully, however, allowing us to address both the risk of being misled by a few good months of data and the risk of overtightening.” So, rate cuts appear to be off the table for now.

Claims data reflect softer labor market

Much of the recent labor data has reflected a softening jobs market, taking pressure off the Fed to raise its benchmark interest rate. Today’s continuing claims data for the week ending October 28 generally supports that notion, but the weekly claims data for the week ending November 4 does not. However, this one report does not have enough to sway the markets in either direction. Markets will take more away from the comments of several Fed members scheduled to speak today, notably the cautious tone of Fed Chair Powell.

  • First-time claims for unemployment benefits dropped to 217,000 in the week ending November 4, less than expected and down from 220,00 the previous week
  • However, the four-week moving average rose to 212,250 claims, up from 210,750 the previous week
  • Continuing claims for the week ending October 28 rose another 22,00 to 1.834 million, with the four-week moving average rising by 32,250 to 1.789 million

Deflation in China?

China appears to be flirting with deflation and looking more like Japan in the 1990s. This reinforces the growing market consensus, which expects further government spending measures to boost demand.

  • China’s consumer price index (CPI) fell by 0.2% year-on-year in October after being flat in September
  • The CPI was down 0.1% month-on-month, led by a 4% year-on-year drop in food prices
  • Core inflation, excluding the more volatile food and energy, rose 0.6% year-on-year in October, down from 0.8% growth in September, suggesting softening domestic consumption
  • China’s producer price index ex-factories fell 2.6% year-on-year

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Russell 2000 falls back on rate concerns

  • The cyclical and small-cap Russell 2000 fell 1.2% after the Fed Chair’s comments this lunchtime, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq followed suit, down by 0.6% and 0.7%, respectively
  • Foreign equity markets were still following the US rally overnight, with the Nikkei 225 up 1.5%, the Dax up 0.8%, and the FTSE 100 up 0.7%
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, rose to 15.0 (the year’s low was 13.0)

Bonds yields and dollar rise

  • 2- and 10-year bond yields rose sharply after the Fed Chair’s comments, to 0.01% and 4.63%, respectively
  • The dollar index rebounded 0.3% to 105.9
  • Versus the dollar, the Yen, Euro, and Sterling were all off 0.3%

Oil rallies on bargain-hunting

  • Oil prices rallied 1.1% to $76.1 per barrel on bargain-hunting after its major correction
  • Spot gold prices rose 0.3% to 1,964 per ounce, while Silver fell was unchanged at $22.7 per ounce
  • Grain and oilseed prices on today’s USDA WASDE crop report

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist: Arlan.Suderman@StoneX.com

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: Paul.Walton@StoneX.com

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds

Latest market news

View more
Dollar analysis: USD/CNH in focus ahead of key events
Today 02:30 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Dow Jones rises with jobless claims, Powell in focus
Today 02:21 PM
Gold analysis: Metal extends drop to test key support
Today 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Outlook: Two trades to watch
Today 08:29 AM
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP technical analysis: European open – Nov 9, 2023
Today 04:47 AM
AUD/USD, gold: Reversal roadblocks loom as prices near key levels
Yesterday 11:17 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

Research
Russell 2000 and Oil price sell-offs continue
By:
Paul Walton
Yesterday 08:02 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq rallies, oil slips further
    By:
    Paul Walton
    November 7, 2023 09:26 PM
      Brazil Flag
      USDBRL should reflect Copom's minutes, IPCA, fiscal fears, and Chinese data
      By:
      Paul Walton
      November 7, 2023 11:57 AM
        Research
        Russell 2000 dips ahead of a week with little news
        By:
        Paul Walton
        November 6, 2023 07:25 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.