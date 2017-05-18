Royal Mail edges closer to distant UK prize

The market is responding to the outlook for Royal Mail's long-term market share with an extension of the share’s rise since the end of April to almost 10%, though it’s worth noting that the stock performance is still negative so far this year.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 18, 2017 2:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The market is responding to the outlook for Royal Mail's long-term market share with an extension of the stock's rise since the end of April to almost 10%. It’s worth noting however that the share's performance is still negative so far this year.

We agree that the parcels strategy is beginning to look more credible, so long as £600m annualised cost avoidance, reiterated as on track today, is delivered. If so, scope would increase for Royal Mail to target much of the UK’s mid-tier consumer and B2B delivery business from 2020, given its capability to deliver slightly more than basic service at scale.


It also helps that full-year £575m operating profit after transformation costs is almost exactly in line with our and the average market expectation. The moderate negative surprise here is that letter volume declines in the current year are expected to come in at the worse end of current expectations if business uncertainty persists. It’s a little puzzling why RMG has waited till the approach to the middle of the year to pencil this in. Still, this morning’s share price reaction suggests investors have reduced medium-term expectations of UK letter revenue growth to almost zero, which makes sense to us. Some buyers this morning are undoubtedly interested in the typical upsurge in volumes seen during British election campaigns. With the window before the 8th June being unusually short, we’re even more inclined to exclude the impact of political election mailings from volume estimates, as RMG has.

Profit relief aside—note £712m income before transformation costs slightly edges the most sceptical forecasts—we expect RMG’s clear and present risks to clip its shares from here. Chiefly, transitioning pension arrangements could yet turn out to be more costly than is widely perceived if the threat of strike action is realised, and we think market optimism may be running ahead of corporate level. The company is not yet officially factoring in any future advantages at the margin and sees no change in annual payments from the current level of £400m, when the scheme changes from a final salary into a defined benefits one. Royal Mail may not be anticipating as smooth a transition as some investors.
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.