Room for more stimulus comment pushes US markets higher

Asian stocks were mostly higher today on the back of US Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke’s comments last night. The region welcomed South Korea’s economic […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 26, 2012 7:40 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian stocks were mostly higher today on the back of US Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke’s comments last night.

The region welcomed South Korea’s economic growth numbers out this morning, sending the won higher. The South Korean economy grew at its fastest pace in a year.

The MSCI Asia Pacific index was 0.5% higher in early afternoon Tokyo trading. S&P500 index future were mostly unchanged from yesterday’s closing levels.

While energy prices have recently cooled, natural gas added around 0.4% overnight to extend the biggest rally in two months. Still this is coming from a very low base and those exposed to US natural gas, like BHP Billiton for example, will be hoping the recovery continues.

In currencies, the Australian dollar was last buying 1.0370 against the US dollar.

The Euro continues its recent winning streak, last at 1.3218.

The US dollar/Japanese Yen was last settling at 81.16, down from an intraday high of 81.42.

Commodities were little changed from this morning’s levels.

In regional corporate news, Hyundai Motor reported net profit of 2.45 trillion won during its first quarter of the year, exceeding market consensus estimate of 2.07 trillion. Operating profit was about expectations, even when making adjustments, while sales were actually in line at 20.16 trillion. Margin composition was better than expected. Sales numbers were drive by market share gains overseas.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.