Rolls Royce denies engine defects cover up

Rolls-Royce denies it covered up engine defects.


July 5, 2013 11:45 AM
Rolls-Royce has issued a strong denial to claims it covered up engine defects in its planes.

The manufacturer is facing a lawsuit in the US over claims that it cut corners relating to quality control.

But Rolls-Royce has immediately defended itself against the claims and said the lawsuit is "without merit".

"Any and all facts of the case will be presented in court, where we are confident it will be found the lawsuit is without merit," it added.

It was pointed out by the company that two of the four lawsuits that have been filed by former employees Thomas McArtor and Keith Ramsey have already been thrown out by US district Judge William T Lawrence.

The former workers are accusing Rolls-Royce of hiding internal records of defects in engines sold to clients.

Rolls-Royce has seen its share price slip in the early moments of trading today on the back of the US lawsuits. But at 08:15 BST, its stocks had bounced back and were up 0.34 per cent on the start of the day.

