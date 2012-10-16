Risk positives boost FX
A better than expected US retail sales reading and a strong earnings number from Citigroup boosted the S&P with EUR/USD and the general FX risk trade mirroring the minor rally. Sentiment was given a further boost following an article in the FT that suggested that the Spanish government is prepared to make a rescue package that would trigger the ECB’s OMT programme.
I’m sure focus today will remain in Spain and a possible request for aid but we also have the ZEW survey from Germany along with CPI data at 9.30am from the UK. The US equity markets will focus on earnings from Goldman Sachs, Coco-Cola, Johnson & Johnson , Intel and IBM with US CPI and industrial production data also released this afternoon.
Supports 1.2945-1.2890-1.2825 | Resistance 1.3050-1.3080-1.3175
Supports 78.65-78.25-78.00 | Resistance 79.00-79.50-80.00
Supports 1.6060-1.6020-1.5975 | Resistance 1.6100-1.6140-1.6215