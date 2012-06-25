Risk off in tight ranges ahead of the EU Summit

EUR/USD Range: 1.2500-1.2565 Support: 1.2450 Resistance: 1.2625 Euro starts the week towards the lower end of the recent 1.2450-1.2750 range which I expect to remain […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 25, 2012 9:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD
Range: 1.2500-1.2565
Support: 1.2450
Resistance: 1.2625

Euro starts the week towards the lower end of the recent 1.2450-1.2750 range which I expect to remain intact before the highlight of the week on Thursday and Friday with market scepticism being that the EU Summit will just deliver the usual story that there is a plan to make a plan to solve the crisis as the can is kicked further along the never ending road. A report in the Der Spiegel over the week-end from an unpublished study sighted an EU break up would cause the German economy to shrink by 10% and unemployment would rise to 5 million. CFTC data showed a 27% reduction on speculative shorts in the Euro last week.

GBP/USD
Range: 1.5551 – 1.5595
Support: 1.5475
Resistance: 1.5650

Sterling trades with a lack of direction with calls growing for further stimulus to be added in the UK with David Miles calling for ‘at least’ £50 Billion to be added to the QE operation. CFTC data released on Friday reveals Sterling shorts reduced for 23,112 contracts to 17,153 last week. The main event for the week will be the release of Q1 GDP on Thursday with the consensus being for a dismal -0.3% reading.
USD/JPY
Range: 80.00-80.63
Support: 79.50
Resistance: 82.00

Cross JPY flows dominated again in Asia with heavy selling in EUR/JPY pushing us close to technical supports. Not much in the form of Japanese data this week with Industrial production the highlight on Friday. Exporters are still selling any rally in the pair and the CFTC data showed JPY longs rose from 12,307 contracts to 15,137 last week. I continue to think this pair will be driven by cross flow with the 79-82 range likely to continue.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.