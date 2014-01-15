Retail sales unaffected by the weather

US retail sales, along with comments from Fed members, have reversed the negative dollar theme seen since the NFPs release on Friday. This has given […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 15, 2014 9:53 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US retail sales, along with comments from Fed members, have reversed the negative dollar theme seen since the NFPs release on Friday. This has given risk trade a boost, with market positions significantly reduced. It seems that retail therapy isn’t weather affected as US core sales numbers came in at 0.2% versus the 0.1% expected as the ex-auto reading beat the consensus by 0.3% to achieve a month-on-month number of 0.7%.

Federal Reserve voters Plosser and Fisher stuck to their usual hawkish tones, with the former telling the markets ‘don’t read too much into December payroll numbers.’ The dollar index has shown signs of stabilisation, with the 80.50 level now seen as strong technical support.

The World Bank added to the risk friendly environment as it raised its global 2014 GDP forecast to 3.2% from 3%, sighting the strength of the recovery in developing economies but the outlook for China has driven the AUD lower following a cut in their estimate to 7.7% from 8% along with data that showed that Chinese financial institutions issued CNY 482.5 billion of new news loans in December from CNY 624.6 billion in December.

The data highlight today will the Beige book from the US this evening with PPI data and the Empire State manufacturing survey likely to give us a small distraction.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3620-1.3600-1.3550 | Resistance 1.3690-1.3725-1.3750


USD/JPY

Supports 103.50-102.90-102.50  | Resistance 104.50-104.90-105.50

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6370-1.6330-1.6300  | Resistance 1.6465-1.6500-1.6525

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.