Retail Jobs Peaked Before Retail Sales

The main take-away message from today’s release of US retail sales is that they have shown their longest losing streak (declines) since late 2008, at […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 16, 2012 10:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The main take-away message from today’s release of US retail sales is that they have shown their longest losing streak (declines) since late 2008, at the centre of the financial crisis.

But we must also note that US retail sector jobs have tended to peak out before the top in retail sales in the last two recessions.

In 2007, retail jobs topped out in November at the same time of the peak on sales. Although both retail jobs and retail sales topped out in November, retail jobs fell straight down in subsequent months, while retail sales attempted a sharp reversal in spring 2008 before declining anew.

In 2001, retail employment peaked out in February, eight months before the peak in retail sales. In the current cycle, retail employment reached a peak of 14,756 jobs in January, two months before retail sales hit their cycle high of $US 406 bn.

The rationalization that retail jobs peak before sales is partly explained by the ongoing activity in Internet retail sales despite a drop off in retail hiring. Yet, on-line sales have hardly ever reversed the slowdown in overall hiring.

In the last jobs report, retail trade employment shed jobs by 2K in June and continues to slow from the accelerating pace of the last two years. This is the third decline in the last six months, thereby raising questions about the sustainability of the US consumer, which remained instrumental in to carrying the US economy –alongside manufacturing. This is seen in the last three GDP reports, where the contribution of personal consumption expenditure to GDP has risen steadily. As we have shown in previous reports, slowing retail sector hiring has coincided with consumer confidence (as is doing so now) with the University of Michigan consumer sentiment and Conference Board’s consumer confidence. These two have already begun topping out.

It is no secret that today’s release of the June decline in retail sales (headline and core) is a sign of broad weakness, which will drag Q2 GDP by 0.3-0.4 percentage points.

And so for the third year in a row, the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole Conference in August will grapple with the question whether to add QE, albeit this time, will be a more difficult question as to whether to add outright QE to the existing Operation Twist. Fed Chairman Bernanke tomorrow will tell us of the options, including the extension of low interest rates back towards 2014. The lower part of the charts above sows NFP & equities had began their decline during the peak of retail sector jobs in 2001 and 2007. This time, however, SP500 continue their “hanging” act, awaiting the latest trick in central banks’ bag.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.