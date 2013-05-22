Record closes for stock indexes

The strength of stock markets all over the world was shown again yesterday (May 21st) after it was revealed Wall Street stock exchanges closed at record highs.

Both the Dow Jones and the Standard and Poor's 500 finished the day at higher points than ever before, with the former market up by 0.34 per cent to 15,387.58 and the latter up 0.17 per cent to 1,669.16.

Elsewhere, BBC News reports that the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.16 per cent to 3,502.12, which is its highest close since October 2000.

The Nikkei has also been performing strongly in the last few months and is up by 50 per cent on the turn of the year, with the index reaching fresh five-and-a-half year highs all this week.

On May 20th, the FTSE 100 ended the day at a higher level than at any point in the last 12 years, while analysts predict there could be further gains for the index in the coming weeks.

